In response, Republicans on the panel plan to criticize President Biden for canceling the Keystone XL oil pipeline and presiding over rising gasoline prices, in a sign of continuing partisan divides over climate policy on Capitol Hill.
Republicans on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform plan to shift the conversation on Thursday to President Biden’s early moves on climate change, which they say have cost American jobs and led to rising gasoline prices.
Rep. James Comer (Ky.), the top Republican on the oversight panel, said in an interview that he intends to criticize Biden for revoking a key permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline on his first day in office.
“Right off the bat, they canceled the Keystone pipeline,” Comer told The Post, adding that he thinks the White House is “creating a situation where it’s easier for Russia and China and other countries to build pipelines and do the things that we should be doing to invest in our energy infrastructure here in America.”
Republicans have intensified their attacks on Biden’s climate agenda in recent days, as the president prepares to travel to a United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, starting Sunday.
“President Biden is soaring off to Scotland to be part of a world climate summit at the same time energy prices are soaring here at home,” Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) said at a news conference Wednesday. “He’ll be overseas for Halloween, but people all across America will be suffering through the nightmare of high energy costs.”
Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), chair of the House Oversight Subcommittee on Environment, hopes his hearing Thursday will be a historic moment for holding the oil industry accountable for its role in causing climate change.
Khanna plans to draw a parallel to an infamous 1994 hearing at which the CEOs of the seven biggest U.S. tobacco companies — dubbed the “seven dwarfs” — testified under oath that they believed nicotine was not addictive.
“Today, the CEOs of the largest oil companies in the world face a stark choice. You can either come clean, admit your past misrepresentations and ongoing inconsistencies, and stop supporting climate disinformation. Or you can sit here in front of the American public and lie under oath,” Khanna plans to say, according to a copy of his opening remarks seen by The Post.
“I hope Big Oil today will not follow the same playbook as Big Tobacco,” Khanna will say. “You are powerful leaders at the top of the corporate world at a crucial turning point for our planet. Be better. Spare us the spin today, please.”
Reporting from Inside Climate News, the Los Angeles Times and other news outlets showed that Exxon, Shell and other oil companies understood back in the 1980s, or even earlier, the potential destabilizing effect that fossil fuels emissions have on the atmosphere. Only in recent years have oil companies broadly acknowledged the risks that climate change poses.
“What hurt tobacco was their refusal to come clean,” Khanna said in an interview with The Post before the hearing. “I mean, if they had just acknowledged that nicotine was addictive, it wouldn’t have been the pivotal moment it was. So my expectation is that the oil executives aren’t going to want to perjure themselves.”
“This is an opportunity for them really to make the commitment to starting new,” Khanna said.