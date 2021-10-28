In response, Republicans on the panel plan to criticize President Biden for canceling the Keystone XL oil pipeline and presiding over rising gasoline prices, in a sign of continuing partisan divides over climate policy on Capitol Hill.
Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), chairman of the House Oversight Subcommittee on Environment, called on more oil companies to quit their membership in the American Petroleum Institute over its opposition to climate policies such as electric vehicle subsidies.
French oil giant Total announced in January that it was leaving the API, saying it could not reconcile differences with the powerful trade association over carbon pricing, electric vehicle subsidies and the regulation of methane emissions.
“Will any of you look at API and say, ‘stop it'?" Khanna asked the top executives of BP, Shell Oil, Exxon Mobil and Chevron.
His question was met with blank stares, and none of the executives would commit to leaving the powerful lobbying and trade group.
Khanna also implored the executives to conduct independent audits to confirm that their companies were not contributing to climate disinformation and denial. None would commit to the audit, either.
Top oil industry executives — in particular, ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods — came under fire from Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform over past corporate stances denying the seriousness of climate change.
Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), chair of the committee, said there was a “clear conflict” between what a past Exxon executive said about climate change and what the company’s own researchers were privately telling the company’s top brass.
She grilled Woods about statements sowing doubt about climate change from one of Woods’s predecessors, Lee Raymond, including a 1997 speech in which Raymond said “the case for so-called global warming is far from airtight.”
Those public statement came even as Exxon’s scientists were studying the effects of greenhouse gas emissions and warning the company’s leaders of the “generally negative consequences” of rising sea levels.
“Do you agree, there is an inconsistency?” Maloney asked.
“No, I do not agree there was an inconsistency,” Woods responded, noting that the company’s position has evolved along with the consensus in the scientific community.
“I think the quotes speak for himself,” Maloney said in response.
She went on to play a video of an Exxon lobbyist, secretly recorded by the environmental group Greenpeace UK, saying the company’s public support of a policy placing a price on carbon emissions was just an “easy talking point.”
After showing the video, Maloney added: “They are obviously lying like the tobacco executives were.”
Gretchen Watkins, president of Shell Oil, would not concede under questioning that climate change poses an “existential threat” to the nation and the world, even as the oil company rolled out a new pledge to cut planet-warming emissions early Thursday.
“I agree climate change is one of the biggest challenges in the world today, which is why at Shell, we’re in action,” Watkins said.
“We need to work in collaboration with society, with governments,” she said, adding, “I agree that this is a defining challenge for our generation. Absolutely.”
Watkins was responding to a question from Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. Maloney had asked her to answer “yes” or “no” as to whether global warming poses an existential threat to humanity. Watkins would not say “yes.”
The tense exchange came as Royal Dutch Shell, the Anglo-Dutch parent company of U.S. subsidiary Shell Oil, unveiled a new target Thursday to halve its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 after posting worse-than-expected profits for the third quarter.
However, the pledge did not cover the majority of the emissions from the oil and gas that Shell produces, and it was unlikely to satisfy climate activists and some investors who have been pushing the company to curtail its investments in fossil fuels.
Rep. James Comer (Ky.), the ranking Republican of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, blasted his Democratic colleagues for holding a hearing on how oil companies allegedly misled the public on climate change in the past at a time when the country faces so many crises.
“This hearing is simply a distraction,” said Comer, arguing that the time would be better spent on holding hearings on increasing gasoline prices, the withdrawal from Afghanistan or the coronavirus pandemic.
The hearing was spurred in part by the release of a secretly recorded video of an ExxonMobil lobbyist. Keith McCoy, who at the time was Exxon’s senior director for federal relations, said the firm’s public support of a carbon tax was just an “easy talking point” with little chance of passing Congress, according to a video released by Greenpeace UK in July.
But Comer argued that the video was “deceptively reported and edited.” The fact that Democrats are relying on the video means “the American people must question the legitimacy of the Democrats’ actions,” he said.
Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), meanwhile, dinged John F. Kerry, President Biden’s climate envoy, for flying “over in his private jet with fossil fuel” to an international climate conference in Scotland, which he argued is unlikely to spur China and other big polluter nations to significantly cut emissions.
The chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform kicked off the hearing by vowing to hold oil executives accountable for their lobbying against climate action, as the panel released an analysis detailing the extent of that lobbying.
“For the first time, top fossil fuel executives are testifying together before Congress, under oath, about the industry’s role in causing climate change — and their efforts to cover it up,” said Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.). “For far too long, Big Oil has escaped accountability for its central role in bringing our planet to the brink of a climate catastrophe.”
A report released Thursday morning by the majority staff on the Oversight panel found that Exxon, Chevron, Shell, BP and the American Petroleum Institute have spent a combined $452.6 million on lobbying the federal government since 2011.
But less than 0.4 percent of the industry’s legislative lobbying over the past decade was on carbon pricing legislation, the analysis found, even as the top executives of BP, Shell and API plan to tout their support for carbon pricing in their prepared testimonies.
“Over the past 10 years, these four companies have dedicated only a very tiny fraction of their immense lobbying resources to enact the policies they publicly claim are key to address climate change, while spending tens of millions to protect their profits from oil and gas,” Maloney said.
Maloney said the hearing marks the beginning of the committee’s investigation, adding that “if we need to call the CEOs back to testify again, we will.”
Republicans on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform plan to shift the conversation Thursday to President Biden’s early moves on climate change, which they say have cost American jobs and led to rising gasoline prices.
Rep. James Comer (Ky.), the top Republican on the oversight panel, said in an interview that he intends to criticize Biden for revoking a key permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline on his first day in office.
“Right off the bat, they canceled the Keystone pipeline,” Comer told The Post, adding that he thinks the White House is “creating a situation where it’s easier for Russia and China and other countries to build pipelines and do the things that we should be doing to invest in our energy infrastructure here in America.”
Republicans have intensified their attacks on Biden’s climate agenda in recent days, as the president prepares to travel to a U.N. climate summit that starts Sunday in Glasgow.
“President Biden is soaring off to Scotland to be part of a world climate summit at the same time energy prices are soaring here at home,” Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) said at a news conference Wednesday. “He’ll be overseas for Halloween, but people all across America will be suffering through the nightmare of high energy costs.”
Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), chair of the House oversight subcommittee on environment, hopes his hearing Thursday will be a historic moment for holding the oil industry accountable for its role in causing climate change.
Khanna plans to draw a parallel to an infamous 1994 hearing at which the chief executives of the seven biggest U.S. tobacco companies — dubbed the “seven dwarfs” — testified under oath that they believed nicotine was not addictive.
“Today, the CEOs of the largest oil companies in the world face a stark choice. You can either come clean, admit your past misrepresentations and ongoing inconsistencies, and stop supporting climate disinformation. Or you can sit here in front of the American public and lie under oath,” Khanna plans to say, according to a copy of his opening remarks seen by The Washington Post.
“I hope Big Oil today will not follow the same playbook as Big Tobacco,” Khanna will say. “You are powerful leaders at the top of the corporate world at a crucial turning point for our planet. Be better. Spare us the spin today, please.”
Reporting by Inside Climate News, the Los Angeles Times and other news outlets showed that Exxon, Shell and other oil companies understood back in the 1980s, or even earlier, the potentially destabilizing effect that fossil fuels emissions have on the atmosphere. Only in recent years have oil companies broadly acknowledged the risks that climate change poses.
“What hurt tobacco was their refusal to come clean,” Khanna said in an interview with The Post before the hearing. “I mean, if they had just acknowledged that nicotine was addictive, it wouldn’t have been the pivotal moment it was. So my expectation is that the oil executives aren’t going to want to perjure themselves.”
“This is an opportunity for them really to make the commitment to starting new,” Khanna said.