Top executives from some of the world’s biggest oil companies are testifying before Congress Thursday about the fossil fuel industry’s alleged efforts to mislead the public about climate change.

Lawmakers on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform have brought in executives from ExxonMobil, BP, Chevron and Royal Dutch Shell to grill them about what Democrats say is their decades-long history of sowing doubt about the effects their products are having on Earth’s temperature and the stability of its climate system.

In response, Republicans on the panel plan to criticize President Biden for canceling the Keystone XL oil pipeline and presiding over rising gasoline prices, in a sign of continuing partisan divides over climate policy on Capitol Hill.