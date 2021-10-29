World leaders, negotiators, British royals, celebrities, journalists, activists and demonstrators are descending on Glasgow, Scotland, for the 26th Conference of the Parties, or COP26. This year’s climate summit is a critical one, for measuring how much progress has been made in cutting greenhouse gas emissions and for getting countries to sign up for aggressive new commitments. Scientists warn that rapid, large-scale cuts are the only way to avoid ever-worsening climate disasters.