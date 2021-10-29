World leaders, negotiators, British royals, celebrities, journalists, activists and demonstrators are descending on Glasgow, Scotland, for the 26th Conference of the Parties, or COP26. This year’s climate summit is a critical one, for measuring how much progress has been made in cutting greenhouse gas emissions and for getting countries to sign up for aggressive new commitments. Scientists warn that rapid, large-scale cuts are the only way to avoid ever-worsening climate disasters.

World leaders will gather in Glasgow, Scotland, from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12 for the 26th annual United Nations conference on climate change. (Joy Yi/The Washington Post)

The Visionaries series highlights brilliant people around the world who are finding innovative ways to fight climate change and tackle our biggest environmental challenges.

In a Pulitzer Prize-winning series, The Washington Post analyzed global data sets tracking nearly 170 years of temperature records to map every place that has already warmed by 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) — the threshold international negotiators hope the planet as a whole will never reach.

