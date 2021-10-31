South Africa has large areas well suited to solar power, yet until this year investors have been blocked from installing more than one megawatt of solar energy without approval from Eskom, which also owns the transmission lines that make up the electricity grid. Eskom has used its position to box out competition from independent power suppliers who threaten its monopoly. According to a member of the presidential advisory panel, the law has now been liberalized to allow projects as large as 100 megawatts to be built without Eskom’s approval.