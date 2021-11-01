“The United States is back at the table,” Biden’s top domestic climate adviser, Gina McCarthy, told reporters in a call Sunday afternoon. “We’re back hoping to rally the world to tackle the climate crisis, and we’re going to bring back jobs and economic prosperity to our workers and our families in the United States.”
Administration officials have been eager to highlight all the ways Biden has begun to make progress on his pledge to cut U.S. emissions at least in half by 2030, even as the U.N. gathering begins without Congress having yet funded major pieces of his climate agenda.
McCarthy argued that the administration would show up on a “strong footing” because of the president’s efforts to move the gears of the federal government without waiting for lawmakers on Capitol Hill.
“We have and will continue to use every agency and every tool at our disposal to marshal a climate response,” McCarthy said, noting that the administration had embraced higher fuel-efficiency standards for cars, advanced wind and solar projects and begun working to reduce emissions of potent greenhouse gases such as methane and hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs.
On the same call Sunday, former secretary of state John F. Kerry, Biden’s special presidential envoy for climate, said the administration had made progress through the year in helping to persuade other nations to make more ambitious commitments heading into Glasgow than they otherwise might have.
Even after new emissions-cutting pledges that have come this year, the world remains on a path toward roughly 2.7 degrees Celsius of warming this century compared to preindustrial levels — far off track from the goals set in Paris and a path scientists say would lead to mounting climate-fueled catastrophes.
But Kerry said the world already has put itself on a better trajectory than only a few years ago, and that administration officials will spend the coming weeks pushing for even bolder promises, alongside more financing to help vulnerable and developing countries deal with climate impacts and build greener economies.
“We think this is the decisive decade, the decade of decision, the decade of action,” Kerry said, adding that it is “critical that countries lay out long-term plans” to limit warming to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit), as detailed in the Paris accord.
Kerry said that nations representing more than 65 percent of the world’s GDP have detailed such ambitious goals — significantly more than only a year ago.
“Obviously, if you have 65 percent in, you’ve got 35 percent out, and that’s the challenge coming out of Glasgow,” Kerry said. “Can those countries step up? How fast will they step up? What will they pledge to do over the course of the next years?”
Despite the lingering questions about what the next two weeks might hold, this much is certain: The U.S. presence will be unmistakable in Glasgow. That’s a sea change from the most recent U.N. climate talks, when scaled down U.S. delegations maintained an unusually low profile.
Trump officials in Katowice, Poland, in 2018 drew the scorn of protesters, when a top White House adviser on energy and climate sat on a panel and talked up the ongoing benefits of fossil fuels. But for the most part, the U.S. government was virtually invisible both that year and in Madrid in 2019, the last time a U.N. climate summit took place. Unlike other nations, the United States had no pavilion to highlight its people and policies, and no high-level officials working to steer the outcome.
As one sign of the changing times, the Biden administration announced that on Monday it would launch the “U.S. Center” in Glasgow, with remarks from White House officials and jam-packed programming.
The first session scheduled for Monday is “Launching the decisive decade of climate action,” followed by an event entitled, “America is all in.”