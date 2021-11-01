The global summit convening in Glasgow, Scotland, has been widely described as the most important international climate negotiations since the landmark 2015 Paris climate accord. The overarching goal: to put the world on a path to aggressively cut greenhouse gas emissions and slow Earth’s warming.

Here’s what to know

  • Negotiations will take place over two weeks, but the two-day leaders summit begins Monday, with about 120 heads of state and government scheduled to attend.
  • TV naturalist David Attenborough and Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, will be among those delivering speeches at the opening ceremony.
  • President Biden will take a turn speaking later in the day. In a show of force — after the Trump administration was virtually invisible at international climate talks — the vast majority of Biden’s Cabinet will be in Glasgow, along with a sizable delegation of career officials.
  • Queen Elizabeth II was supposed to host the evening’s reception, but the 95-year-old monarch is missing the summit on the advice of doctors and is expected to deliver a video address.