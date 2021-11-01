Here’s what to know

Negotiations will take place over two weeks, but the two-day leaders summit begins Monday, with about 120 heads of state and government scheduled to attend.

TV naturalist David Attenborough and Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, will be among those delivering speeches at the opening ceremony.

President Biden will take a turn speaking later in the day. In a show of force — after the Trump administration was virtually invisible at international climate talks — the vast majority of Biden’s Cabinet will be in Glasgow, along with a sizable delegation of career officials.

Queen Elizabeth II was supposed to host the evening’s reception, but the 95-year-old monarch is missing the summit on the advice of doctors and is expected to deliver a video address.