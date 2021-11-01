The destruction of forests is a major factor driving up global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, with about 23 percent of total emissions stemming from agriculture, forestry and other land uses.
Trees play a critical role in absorbing carbon dioxide as they grow, thereby slowing global warming. When they are cut, and are either burned or decay, they release this carbon into the atmosphere.
While environmentalists and many politicians have worked to keep the world’s remaining forests intact for years during previous U.N. climate summits, they suggested the new agreement could mark a turning point.
“Our challenge now must be to halt deforestation and begin restoring forests around the world, and we must do this within the decade or risk the collapse of forests world wide. It’s a huge undertaking,” said David Attenborough, in a video prepared for the announcement. “We need to accelerate action on a global scale.”
Britain, which is co-hosting COP26 with Italy, has coined the mantra “coal, cars, cash and trees” to describe the top priorities at the climate summit: phasing out fossil fuels, switching to clean vehicles, mobilizing funding and stopping deforestation.
In addition to the deforestation pledge, 28 countries also agreed to sign a “Forest, Agriculture and Commodity Trade” statement aimed at removing deforestation from the global supply chain — for goods such as palm oil, soy and cocoa. As part of the announcements, over 30 financial institutions covering more than $8.7 trillion in assets have also agreed to eliminate investment in commodity-driven deforestation from agriculture.
Other efforts in the past have fallen far short of their goals. In 2014, more than 200 governments, companies and civil society organizations signed the New York Declaration of Forests, which called for halving the rate deforestation by 2020 and halting it by 2030.
Instead, deforestation remains rampant worldwide. A satellite-based survey by Global Forest Watch found that, in 2020, the world lost nearly 100,00 square miles of tree cover — an area roughly the size of Colorado.
“It’s become abundantly clear that the destruction of nature writ large is causing unprecedented harm,” said Morgan Gillespy, director of the Food and Land Use Coalition at the World Resources Institute.
Outside of the global framework, several countries have undertaken their own efforts to safeguard trees. Pakistan, for instance, is in the midst of a “Ten Billion Tree Tsunami” reforestation campaign. The project is a combination of tree planting and forest protection initiatives that have previously proved extremely successful.
In Costa Risa, the government has been paying farmers to protect forests near their farms. The project was among the five inaugural winners of Prince William’s Earthshot prize, which highlights creative climate solutions and comes with a 1 million pound prize.
As for the latest agreement, “it is unclear who has participated in the negotiations,” wrote Luciana Téllez Chávez, a researcher at Human Rights Watch. “The Forest Deal should commit to goals that are more ambitious, rather than simply duplicate past pledges to end deforestation by 2030.”
More details on COP26 proposals are expected throughout the conference, including on Saturday, which is themed as “nature” day.
“I can’t think of anything we can do that’s not founded on nature’s processes,” said Partha Dasgupta, a professor emeritus of economics at the University of Cambridge, also in the video. “If we jeopardize that, it’s not just our economies that are in trouble — our lives are in trouble.”