Conference of the Parties: Annual gathering of countries and entities that agreed to the 1992 United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change to discuss next steps to combat climate change. The first COP convened in 1995 and has taken place every year since, with the exception of 2020, when the COP was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s rescheduled summit in Glasgow marks the 26th COP — hence the moniker COP26.