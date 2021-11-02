The activists chose to arrive via a sailboat called the “Rainbow Warrior” to draw attention to the challenges people from low-income countries have faced getting to this year’s summit. Several Pacific Island nations, which could be completely inundated by rising seas, have not sent full government delegations to the conference out of concern about covid-19. Many activists and members of civil society groups were unable to get vaccinated in time for the meeting. The world’s poorest and most vulnerable people could not afford to attend a conference in a city where the price of some hotel rooms have skyrocketed to more than $1,000 a night.