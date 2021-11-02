The high-stakes U.N. global climate summit started its second day on Tuesday with pledges by the United States to curb the emissions of methane and new efforts expected by the nations to address deforestation. So far COP26 has witnessed major commitments by world leaders to slow climate change, but deep uncertainty remains if enough can be done during the summit to stave off a catastrophic rise in global temperatures.

Here’s what to know

  • The Biden administration unveiled sweeping set of policies to cut methane emissions — a key greenhouse gas — in the nation’s oil and gas operations, in what is likely the president’s most consequential efforts to fight climate change to date.
  • More than 100 world leaders representing over 85 percent of the world’s forests will pledge to halt deforestation over the next decade.
  • President Biden is scheduled to give a news conference around 3:15 p.m. ET before concluding his European trip.
  • Many young activists attending the summit have expressed frustration with the long-term targets presented by government officials. To them, pledges to reaching net-zero by 2050, 2060 or 2070 — just looks like kicking the can further down the road.