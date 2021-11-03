But recently the climate world is looking to private firms, creative multilateral institutions or philanthropic organizations such as the Rockefeller Foundation, which has joined with Ikea as well as other foundations in an “alliance” using sophisticated financial tools to unlock private capital, usually by taking on a key deterrent — risk. Whereas it has taken the GCF six years to build a roughly $10 billion portfolio, the energy alliance says it seeks to build a $100 billion portfolio in less time.