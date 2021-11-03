Russia is another area of concern. About half the country is covered in forests, and it has topped Global Forest Watch’s list of tree-cover loss since 2001 — with some 69.5 million hectares gone. “A lot of that tends to be for timber,” Walker said. While much of that may be managed timber practices, at least a portion of the logging is probably illegal, she said. And with such a large area “it’s difficult to police effectively.”