The tens of thousands of diplomats, scientists, technocrats and activists at the summit know the cruel math of climate change by heart. They recognize that the Earth has already warmed more than 1.1 degrees Celsius (2 degrees Fahrenheit) since the start of the Industrial Revolution. They’re aware that if temperatures rise just a few fractions of a degree further, the planet could see species vanish, sea levels surge and natural disasters intensify to unheard of extremes.