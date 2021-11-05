More on COP26 and climate change
The latest from Glasgow
- The world doesn’t spend nearly enough preparing for climate disasters, U.N. report says
- What you need to know about Thursday’s COP26 theme: Energy
- More than 20 countries at COP26 promise to end financing for international fossil fuel projects
- India says it will reach net-zero emissions by 2070. Can renewables meet the growing demand of more than 1 billion people?
COP26, a two-week United Nations-led summit on climate change, could shape how — and whether — the world effectively slows climate change in the years ahead. Meet the key players of this year’s summit.
More on the causes and effects climate change: How we know global warming is real | How climate change is making parts of the world too hot and humid to survive | The undeniable link between weather disasters and climate change
More on climate change solutions: Tracking Biden’s environmental actions | The world’s biggest plant to capture CO2 from the air just opened in Iceland | Why we shouldn’t give in to climate despair | Costa Rica’s environmental minister wants to build a green economy. She just needs time.
