According to a newsletter posted on the Fridays for Future website, the “dominance” of the global north (rich, industrialized countries that are mainly in the Northern Hemisphere) over the global south (the poorer, less industrialized countries, mainly located in the southern part of the world) is a crucial to understanding and addressing climate change. Activists also talk about how race, gender, class, inequality and other issues interconnect and exacerbate the climate crisis. It’s not one thing, but a system, with deep roots, that they want yanked out.