Young activists will be the focus of the United Nations climate summit on Friday, both within the halls of the conference center and in protests on the streets of Glasgow.

Here’s what to know

  • Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg will lead a Fridays for Future student march starting at 11:30 a.m. GMT.
  • Thunberg has criticized COP26 as “a global north greenwash festival.”
  • Youth activists have also been featured as part of the official conference program, with Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai scheduled to be among Friday’s speakers.