Saturday is the big protest day at the COP26 climate summit. Friday’s student protests brought about 25,000 people into the streets of Glasgow, Scotland. But Saturday’s protests will include a larger range of groups, and the city is expecting tens of thousands of demonstrators, even in the rain and wind.

Here’s what to know

  • Environmental organizations, national trade unions, Indigenous leaders from the Amazon, Black Lives Matter protesters and Scottish independence groups are among those participating in the march.
  • Friday’s protests were peaceful, but police are preparing for organized “disruptions” on Saturday.
  • Inside the conference center, the theme of the day is climate-change solutions having to do with nature and land use.