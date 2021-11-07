For decades, the world has given mostly lip service to these unavoidable and unequal impacts, collectively known as “loss and damage.” But improvements in climate science have increasingly made it possible to pinpoint the role of climate change in causing disasters. At the COP26 summit in Glasgow, representatives from hard-hit areas are demanding compensation for harms they can now directly link to wealthy countries’ emissions.
“Loss and damage must be a priority,” said Pelenise Alofa, national coordinator for the Kiribati Climate Action Network. “Not just discussions but concrete binding commitments that go beyond technical reports and websites and actually help rebuild lives and livelihoods.”
What are the central problems we face under this theme?
Small island states like Kiribati have long sought some form of restitution for loss and damage. But a mechanism for addressing the problem wasn’t established until the 2013 meeting in Warsaw. There, a new executive committee was tasked with studying the extent of unavoidable climate harms, coordinating with nations in crisis and rallying the support needed to help affected communities cope. Six years later, negotiators also agreed to establish a network that would deliver technical assistance to countries in need.
Yet activists and representatives from developing countries have criticized these efforts as toothless. So far, the main outcome of what’s called the “Warsaw mechanism” has been a website for sharing expertise and resources around climate risks. The technical assistance program, known as the Santiago Network, is established in name only — it doesn’t have any staff or funding.
“We need to be honest,” said Yamide Dagnet, director of climate negotiations at the World Resources Institute. “At a time of despair, as we have seen this year … a website is not sufficient.”
What are potential solutions?
Developing countries and the civil society groups are calling for the Santiago Network to be “fully operationalized” at COP26. This means allocating staff and funding so the network can start connecting with national governments, conducting assessments and implementing changes needed to keep people safe.
They also want to see a designated pool of funds, paid for by wealthy countries, that vulnerable communities could draw on when disaster strikes. It’s estimated that weather disasters caused about $250 billion in damage in 2020 alone. Current levels of humanitarian funding — which must be allocated to survivors of earthquakes, volcanoes and violent conflicts as well as climate crises — are less than one tenth of that.
The idea has a high-profile backer in India, the world’s fourth largest emitter but also a developing country facing devastating climate impacts. Rameshwar Prasad Gupta, secretary for India’s environment ministry, told the Economic Times last month that his country would be willing to pay into such a program if developed countries contributed their fair share.
What solutions are already underway in the U. S.?
Most wealthy nations already provide some form of domestic loss and damage compensation to citizens affected by climate impacts. The U.S. government provides temporary housing for people displaced by natural disasters and funds programs for communities to become more resilient. After severe floods killed more than 150 people and destroyed whole villages this summer, the German government allocated more than $200 million in aid for victims.
But few developing nations have the resources to do the same — which is why they want rich countries to pitch in.
What developments can we expect out of COP26?
Advocates for loss and damage financing face an uphill battle. Wealthy countries have so far resisted any measures that would hold them accountable for harm experienced by more vulnerable nations. During the 2015 negotiations in Paris, U.S. officials pushed to add language asserting that the article on loss and damage “does not involve or provide a basis for any liability or compensation.”
Activists haven’t even been able to make loss and damage a “permanent agenda item” — something that nations agree to address at every U.N. summit. It remains to be seen whether they can force a meaningful discussion on the topic at Glasgow.
“The U.S. still sees the conversation as one to be shut down,” said Rachel Cleetus, policy director for the Union of Concerned Scientists’ climate and energy program. “But these impacts are real, and our failure to acknowledge it in any way is just leading to more people suffering.”