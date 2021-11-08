Here’s what to know
Activists are still watching
The delegates debating in private conference rooms along the River Clyde know their decisions will be scrutinized by the activists who have descended on Glasgow in recent days, as well as people around the world who have seen their lives and livelihoods upended as the planet warms.
The parallel universe that exists inside and outside of the climate summit has been well documented. Inside: Pronouncements and assurances that true progress is being made, that the world is inching toward a less-dark future. Outside: Accusations that leaders are again failing to act and are offering empty promises.
COP President Alok Sharma was noted how merely months ago, pledges to reach “net zero” in coming decades existed for only about 30 percent of the global economy. Today, that number is close to 90 percent. “By any measure, that is progress,” he said.
And yet on the same day, protesters marched through the streets of Glasgow carrying posters with activist Greta Thunberg’s three-word summary of the proceedings: “Blah, blah, blah.”
“As the negotiators huddle in smaller groups trying to thrash out agreement on technical issues and specific words, so the world outside the negotiating rooms will become more and more frustrated if they fear an agreement that doesn’t represent the urgency young people feel and match the anxiety that climate policy experts feel,” Rachel Kyte, dean of the Fletcher School at Tufts University, said in an email. “The next week will be tense, but has to be productive.”
Country pledges built on flawed data, Post investigation finds
Across the world, many countries undercount their greenhouse gas emissions in their reports to the United Nations, a Washington Post investigation has found. An examination of 196 country reports reveals a giant gap between what nations declare their emissions to be versus the greenhouse gases they are sending into the atmosphere. The gap ranges from at least 8.5 billion to as high as 13.3 billion tons a year of underreported emissions — big enough to move the needle on how much the Earth will warm.
The plan to save the world from the worst of climate change is built on data. But the data the world is relying on is inaccurate.
At the low end, the gap is larger than the yearly emissions of the United States. At the high end, it approaches the emissions of China and comprises 23 percent of humanity’s total contribution to the planet’s warming, The Post found.
The action shifts to behind closed doors
The presidents and prime ministers have come and gone. Prince William, by all accounts, has left the building. The streets — which only days ago echoed with the chants of protesters, marching by the tens of thousands through a cold November rain to demand climate action — are now far quieter.
In coming days, negotiators from nearly 200 countries will haggle over every word in every line of an agreement that could shape how nations report progress on cutting greenhouse gas emissions, how global carbon markets function, and how the rich countries of the world deliver on promises to help more vulnerable nations.
Delegates face familiar but vexing problems about how the world can agree on policies to deal with widespread deforestation, warming temperatures, rising seas and other dimensions of climate change. Central to all that is the allocation of hundreds of billions of dollars.
COP26 President Alok Sharma, striving to make Glasgow a success, urged delegates that it was “the time to shift the mode of work” and enter “a more political, high-level phase of the conference.”