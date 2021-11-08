GLASGOW, Scotland — The presidents and prime ministers are gone. The protesters have largely dispersed. The pomp and promises that marked the initial days of the COP26 climate conference are giving way to the difficult task of hammering out an agreement on what nations will actually do together to combat global warming — and how.

Here’s what to know

  • Negotiators from nearly 200 countries are haggling over an agreement that could shape how nations report progress on cutting greenhouse gas emissions, how global carbon markets function, and how the rich countries of the world deliver on promises to help more vulnerable nations.
  • Much of the action will take place out of view, but public panels and events will continue. Monday’s theme is “adaptation, loss and damage.”
  • Former president Barack Obama will be delivering remarks and later hosting a youth roundtable on Monday.