Complaints came from some corners that the United States and the European Union weren’t doing enough to shape an agreement for more aggressive climate action. There were whispers that nations that have traditionally balked at phasing out fossil fuels, such as Saudi Arabia, Russia and others, would do so again. Questions swelled over whether small and economically fragile nations, which often negotiate as a bloc at these talks, would torpedo any deal that doesn’t include more financial aid from the developed world.