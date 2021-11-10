With just a few days remaining to reach a COP26 agreement, he said the countries were focused on developing transparency regulations for reporting and tracking emissions and developing rules for a carbon market.
“Both sides recognize there is a gap between the current efforts and the Paris agreement goals,” Xie said in a news conference Wednesday evening.
As the world’s two superpowers, he continued, the U.S. and China have a special obligation to work together on keeping the world a peaceful place.
“We need to think big and be responsible,” he said. “We need to actively address climate change and through cooperation bring more benefit to our two peoples and to people around the world.”
The surprise declaration was a boost to talks that are still teetering on the edge of failure to reach an agreement. Chinese President Xi Jinping declined to travel to Glasgow, a blow to ambitions to achieve a far-reaching deal to reduce greenhouse gases and avert disastrous levels of global warming, since China is the world’s biggest emitter.
And after over 10 days of talks so far, China has not had a major public presence at the conference, unlike other high-emissions countries such as India and Brazil. Their officials have had high-profile speaking engagements and can easily be spotted wandering national pavilions in the exhibition area of the conference.
In his news conference Wednesday, Xie described in broad terms several new climate measures from China that echo announcements made by other nations last week: curbing deforestation, reducing methane emissions.
Xie said diplomats from China and the U.S. had been meeting, both in person and virtually, and reached an agreement Wednesday afternoon after more than two dozen negotiating sessions.
This is a developing story and will be updated.