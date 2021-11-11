GLASGOW, Scotland — Success or failure of the COP26 is in the hands of world leaders and their negotiating teams. They are trying to hammer out a deal to avert catastrophic climate change, as the two-week global summit nears its end.

Here’s what to know

  • The summit is due to end on Friday, and COP President Alok Sharma has said he wants to stick to that. But these summits often continue past their deadlines. British Prime Minister said on Wednesday, “I don’t see why we shouldn’t go into extra time, if we have to.”
  • Whether the deal keeps mention of coal and fossil fuels is among the remaining fights.
  • Costa Rica and Denmark are rallying countries to join their Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance, dedicated to the phaseout of oil and gas production.
  • The general theme of the day is cities and built environments.