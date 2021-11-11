No matter the eventual outcome, there was little sign that the negotiators would achieve the kind of sweeping deal to battle back warming that would satisfy the thousands of youth activists, protesters and campaigners who have pinned their hopes on this postindustrial Scottish city for the past 11 days. Negotiators arriving at the sprawling tent city that is the site of the talks on Thursday had to walk past a row of protesters lying on the ground, pretending to be dead, sheets on top of their bodies.