The first reference in decades of these talks to mention the need to accelerate the phaseout of fossil fuels remained, despite concerns from many advocates that the language would get axed by nations whose economies revolve around such extraction. But the initial text had been weakened to give wiggle room, saying countries should stop burning “unabated” coal and halt “insufficient” fossil fuel subsidies.

The draft agreement makes clear the urgency of more action in this decade, not only over the distant future. It acknowledges the climate disasters already unfolding and the science that says that trend will continue without significant cuts to global emissions. It details how current national climate plans are woefully insufficient to halt Earth’s warming, and nudges leaders to commit to new or updated targets “as soon as possible” — ideally by 2022. This delivers a not-subtle message to the world’s biggest emitters: Do more, and do it faster.

Vulnerable countries on the front lines of climate change won hard-fought acknowledgment that rich nations have failed outright to live up to a promise to generate $100 billion annually to help the developing world adapt to worsening catastrophes and build greener economies. That commitment simply must be met, the latest proposal states.

In addition, the latest draft deal would set up a “facility” that eventually could provide funding and other support to nations where climate change has already caused irreparable harm, an issued known as “loss and damage.”