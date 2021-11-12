Here’s what to know
GARSTANG, England — Moor, bog, fen, mire, flush, swamp, slough. Peatlands have gotten a bum rap. They’re inhospitable, useless. Too wet to plow, too dry to fish, the old farmers say.
Slagged off as anaerobic wastelands, dissed in the popular imagination, imagined as the eerie Dead Marshes in “The Lord of the Rings” or the forbidding Grimpen Mire in “The Hound of the Baskervilles.” When bad things go down in Charles Dickens, the scene is set in a forbidding moor.
All slander, said Christian Dunn, wetlands scientist at Bangor University in Wales.
“Peat is the superhero of the natural world,” he said.
These waterlogged, acidic, low-nutrient ecosystems are the most carbon-dense lands on Earth. You want to safely store carbon for a thousand years? Nothing beats peat. It’s nature’s vault.
How much warming can the world bear?
That question is one of the fundamental issues in dispute at the ongoing U.N. climate change summit, known as COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland.
Here’s what different levels of warming would look like, and how global temperature targets have been set.
Six years ago, when countries came together in Paris for the COP21 summit, at which the Paris climate accord was shaped, they committed to limit the global average temperature rise to well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above preindustrial levels. However, while the 2015 agreement set 2C as the minimum, it included language that suggested countries should push for a more ambitious goal: 1.5C.
A preliminary draft of the COP26 agreement released Wednesday “reaffirms” the Paris agreement’s goal: limiting warming to well below 2C and pursuing a target of 1.5C. But it does not commit to meeting the 1.5C threshold.
The difference between the two targets may seem small, but they represent vastly different levels of effort for countries seeking to limit their carbon footprints, and strikingly divergent outcomes for the planet.
GLASGOW, Scotland — Leaders at a crucial U.N. climate conference warned Thursday that time is running out to strike a deal that could spare the world from the most dire effects of global warming as negotiations increased to a frenetic pace in the gathering’s final days.
Countries argued over how much money rich nations owe poorer ones for contaminating Earth’s atmosphere. Others haggled over how often to report their greenhouse gas emissions to the United Nations. Representatives from some countries, such as the vulnerable island and atoll nation of Tuvalu, sharply appealed for more ambition. Others — such as the oil-rich nation of Saudi Arabia — were actively campaigning in the opposite direction, demanding that commitments to reduce support for fossil fuels be stripped from the final deal.
“I want to be clear: We are not there yet,” said Alok Sharma, the British official who is chairing the talks, known as COP26. “There is still a lot more work to be done.”