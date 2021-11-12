The U.N. climate conference has officially entered its final day, and the clock is ticking for world leaders and negotiators to strike a deal that could spare the world from the most dire effects of global warming. COP26 President Alok Sharma has said he wants to stick to the Friday deadline, but British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he’s willing to bypass the deadline, as has been the case during previous COP talks.

Here’s what to know

  • Negotiators’ call for an end to coal use and fossil fuel subsidies, as well as greater funding from wealthy nations to help poor nations cope with irreversible climate impacts, has against expectations survived into Friday.
  • On Thursday U.N. Secretary General António Guterres pushed world leaders to make faster progress. He also encouraged them to be more ambitious: “Governments need to pick up the pace and show the necessary ambition on mitigation, adaptation and finance in a balanced way.”
  • Activists are expected to demonstrate again on Friday, setting up installations in front of the conference gates asking delegates to choose between fossil fuels and a livable planet.