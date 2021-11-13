The United States has also avoided earmarking money for “losses and damages” accumulated from harmful emissions since the start of the industrial era. Some poorer nations wanted that money to go into a separate fund. The U.S. delegation worried that it sounded too much like reparations, and they fretted how the money would be managed. But a hedged reference to losses and damages remained in the text, and Kerry was flexible about increasing the size of adaptation funds. Adaptation helps countries cope with the impacts of climate change.