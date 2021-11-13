Here’s what to know
Climate activists hold a 'funeral' for COP26
Climate activists from Extinction Rebellion staged a “funeral” on Saturday to highlight what they said was a “failure” of the COP26 summit after it went into overtime.
The demonstration was led by a subgroup, the “Red Rebel Brigade,” who have been wandering the streets of Glasgow during the summit, with their faces painted white and wearing crimson-colored cloaks and headdresses. On Saturday, they led a procession from Glasgow Cathedral to a local cemetery, where they posed with headstones. A Scottish piper played Scottish folk tunes.
Extinction Rebellion, a climate activist group founded in Britain, is known for its theatrical — and controversial — tactics. On Friday, a topless activist was arrested in Glasgow for protesting outside of JP Morgan, a group spray-painted “Blood Money” on a Barclays bank, and activists outside of the COP26 venue doused themselves with fake blood. Two people were arrested for attempting to scale the fence that surrounds the summit.
The strong winds of climate change have failed to move the opinions of many Americans
Even as windstorms became more powerful, wildfires grew more deadly and rising seas made damaging floods more frequent, American views about the threat of global warming over the past few years remain largely unchanged, a Washington Post-ABC News poll found.
A clear majority of adults said warming is a serious problem, but the share — 67 percent — is about the same as it was seven years ago, when alarms raised by climate scientists were less pronounced than they are now.
The poll, released Friday, also found that the partisan divide over the issue has widened. The portion of Democrats who said they see climate change as an existential threat rose by 11 points to 95 percent over seven years. The increase was driven partly by Black Americans who are now more likely to say the issue is very serious.
“I guess I worry about the future, and I worry about the effects that climate change will have on the planet overall. I’m confused as to why most people aren’t worried,” said Dorothy Gustave, 39, who is Black and lives in Brooklyn. “Mother Nature doesn’t care about your excuses. Mother Nature will kill you. We need to start thinking about ways to fix that.”
Meanwhile, the share of Republicans who say climate change is a serious problem fell by 10 points, to 39 percent, over the same period. The Republican decline in Post-ABC polls tracks with the findings of annual Gallup polls in which Republican concerns dropped after 2017, when Donald Trump took office as president.
Trump doubted the existence of climate change and pulled the United States out of a global agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that are causing the atmosphere to warm. In 2017, 41 percent of Republicans told Gallup they believed warming had already begun. But this year, 29 percent expressed that belief.
Environmental groups push to keep focus on fossil fuels, poor countries
Environmental groups reviewing draft text of the climate deal said Saturday they were heartened to see that the words “fossil fuels” remain.
“The key line about fossil fuels is still in the text. It’s weak and compromised, but it’s a breakthrough, it’s a bridgehead and we have to fight like hell to keep it in there and have it strengthened,” said Greenpeace International Executive Director Jennifer Morgan.
She and others said the day would provide “a defining moment,” but warned that a small number of countries are seeking to dilute any language that directly addresses the need to stop using fossil fuels.
“Fossil fuel interests should be put on notice, the deal on the table is weak but if they gut it they’ll have to answer to the young, to people on the frontline of climate impacts and ultimately to history,” Morgan said.
Tracy Carty, head of Oxfam’s COP26 delegation, said: “The world’s poorest countries are in danger of being lost from view, but the next few hours can and must change the course we are on. What’s on the table is still not good enough.”
Carty said governments should agree “to come back next year with strengthened emission reduction targets that will keep 1.5 degrees alive.”
That’s a reference to keeping the average global temperature from increasing more than 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to the preindustrial level — a threshold scientists say is important for keeping the world habitable.
“Negotiators should come back to the table armed with cans of Irn Bru and stop at nothing to get am ambitious deal over the line,” Carty said.
Why has it been so hard to get fossil fuels mentioned in U.N. climate deals?
The draft COP26 text explicitly calling for the reduction of fossil fuel consumption marks a significant break from previous United Nations climate deals over the past two decades.
In the 2015 Paris climate agreement, governments committed to “making finance flows consistent with a pathway toward low greenhouse gas emissions and climate-resilient development.” Fossil fuels were not singled out.
“It’s what me and some colleagues like to jokingly call the ‘f-word,’ ” Ploy Pattanun Achakulwisut, a scientist at the Stockholm Environment Institute, told The Washington Post.
Given the outsize role fossil fuels play in greenhouse emissions, she said, the omission of “coal,” “oil” and “gas” from the Paris agreement was “mind-boggling.”
But global conferences such as COP26 are built to work toward consensus.
“When the Paris agreement was agreed to, there was absolutely a high level of awareness that fossil fuels are a main driver of climate change and, specifically, that subsidies that encourage extraction, production and consumption are making it harder to avoid the worst outcomes,” said Daniel Bresette, executive director of the Environmental and Energy Study Institute. But the delegates also understood the need for “a text that everyone could agree on.”
Latest draft keeps reference to fossil fuels, waters down other language
With U.N. climate talks in Glasgow now in overtime, organizers on Saturday morning released new drafts of the agreements they hope countries will be willing to sign by the end of the day.
COP26 President Alok Sharma voiced hope that the proposals could help bring an end to negotiations, which have repeatedly bogged down in disputes over the rules for a global carbon market and aid for vulnerable countries.
The updated decision still requests that nations boost their carbon-cutting pledges to be in line with the Paris agreement goals by the end of next year. Scientists have said that current pledges would put the world on a path to warm 2.5 degrees Celsius (4.5 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century — barreling past the “safe” threshold of 1.5 degrees C (2.7 degrees F).
A provision calling for accelerated phaseout of coal and fossil fuel subsidies — later caveated with reference to “unabated” coal and “inefficient” subsidies — also remains in the text. The same paragraph now also recommends the “support toward a just transition,” referring to the need to help workers in polluting industries move to new careers.
If it survives until the final decision, it will be the first time a COP agreement explicitly references coal or fossil fuels more generally. But many activists want to see even stronger language, arguing that burning fossil fuels, including oil and gas, is the most important cause of climate change.
A proposed “facility” for helping vulnerable countries cope with irreversible harms caused by climate change — known in U.N. jargon as “loss and damage” — has been reduced to a “dialogue between parties, relevant organizations and stakeholders.” This comes as a disappointment to developing countries and activist groups, who have argued for decades that the world’s poorest deserve reparations for a problem they did little to cause.
Other documents released Saturday morning lay out more technical proposals, including a two year “work program” that would develop a global goal for adaptation, much the way the Paris agreement set a target for limiting warming.
Kerry defends U.S. position on climate issues
As the U.N. climate talks went into overtime on Friday, protesters and frustrated negotiators from vulnerable nations began focusing their anger on the United States, accusing the Biden administration of holding back on cash and the talks’ overall ambition.
U.S. climate envoy John F. Kerry told a roomful of delegates that wasn’t the case, defending U.S. leadership on climate issues, even as he explained some of the practical barriers to meeting environmental advocates’ highest hopes.
Kerry lamented policies among developed nations, including the United States, that lower the price of burning fossil fuels, a major contributor to rising global temperatures. Noting that the world’s governments collectively spend trillions of dollars each year subsidizing fossil fuels, he added: “That’s a definition of insanity. We’re allowing to feed the very problem we’re here to try to cure. It doesn’t make sense.”
But he defended a draft of the conference’s agreement, which qualified language from a day earlier to call for phasing out “unabated” coal power and “inefficient” fossil fuel subsidies. Many activists view that as giving an escape hatch to fossil fuel-producing nations.
Kerry said it was more subtle than that and would leave a door open for the development of technologies that capture carbon dioxide before it reaches the air.
“Unabated coal. We’re not talking about all. We’re not talking about eliminating. We’re talking about the capacity for capture if you can do it,” he said.
But with American negotiators also saying they were not ready to commit as much money as developing nations say they need to prepare for the worst climate damages, some people from those countries said there was a gap between the administration’s rhetoric and its actions.