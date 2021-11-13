GLASGOW, Scotland — After extending negotiations for an extra day, leaders of the United Nations summit in Glasgow have offered a new draft agreement that aims to bring nearly 200 nations together in tackling climate change.

COP26 President Alok Sharma has said the deal, which will be subject to more debate before coming up a final vote, offered the best chance of curbing the greenhouse gas emissions driving global warming, while also helping vulnerable nations cope with its impacts.

Here’s what to know

  • The latest text maintains language about phasing out fossil fuels but now ties that more closely to a “just transition,” meaning that it’s important to support workers and allow continue to develop.
  • Developing countries suffering the worst impact from climate change may be disappointed that a plan for helping them cope has been reduced to a series of “dialogues.”
  • Delegates from each county will have a chance to air their concerns and grievances at a stocktaking session.
  • Sharma has said he hopes to close the summit today.
  • Many activists who came in for COP26 have left Glasgow. About 100,000 people marched in a climate justice rally last weekend.