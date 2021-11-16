David Doniger, senior strategic director in the climate and clean energy program at the Natural Resources Defense Council, said in a statement, “The Senate should act swiftly on this measure backed by both environmental and business groups.”
“The Montreal Protocol and its amendments have drawn broad bipartisan Senate support for more than 30 years, and the Kigali Amendment deserves similar strong bipartisan backing,” he said. “Phasing down these harmful chemicals will create good-paying jobs and open export markets for manufacturers of new and safer products, while curbing a potent contributor to climate change. It’s a win, win, win.”
The Environmental Protection Agency finalized a rule in September that will ensure the United States meets the targets outlined in the international agreement. Democrats and Republicans alike rallied around a bipartisan agreement a year ago to slash use of these potent greenhouse gases, making it possible for the EPA to regulate them.
Many U.S. chemical manufacturers have begun to produce more climate-friendly refrigerants and back reducing the use and sale of HFCs worldwide.
But Biden, who instructed the State Department just after taking office to submit the amendment for a Senate vote, had not followed through on that promise until now. Once on Capitol Hill, the amendment, like all treaties, will need to win the approval of a two-thirds supermajority of the chamber to become law.
Widely used in both home and commercial cooling appliances, HFCs arrived on the market as a substitute for chemicals that destroy the Earth’s protective ozone layer. But as they seeped from those machines, scientists began to worry about how heat-trapping gases were contributing to global warming.
Many countries have already approved the Kigali Amendment, including China and members of the European Union.
The announcement comes off the heels of an major climate conference in Glasgow, where nearly 200 countries struck a deal nudging nations to strengthen near-term climate targets without offering any concrete path forward limiting Earth’s warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).