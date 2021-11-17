The administration is also trying to finalize rules tightening tailpipe emissions for newly built cars, SUVs and pickups meant to bolster sales of battery-powered vehicles. The work must be done before the end of the year for the administration to have any hope of reaching its goal of having electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles make up half of new-car sales by 2030.
Biden’s tour comes just days after a two-week climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, that reached an agreement even organizers acknowledged doesn’t go far enough in cutting carbon emissions. Nations agreed to try to tighten near-term targets but did not chart a path that would keep the planet from warming by 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above preindustrial temperatures.
Boosting the manufacture and sale of cleaner cars in the United States now represents one of the last chances for Biden and other Democrats to notch a win in their fight against global warming before year’s end.
“Since he can’t do very much at the moment on power plants and — not to put too fine a point on it — Glasgow fizzled, issuing strong car rules would be the single biggest step by any nation to address global warming,” said Dan Becker, director of the Center for Biological Diversity’s Safe Climate Transport Campaign.
Drivers could a get a rebate of up to $12,500 when buying an electric car, if the Democrats’ proposal passes in its current form. To overcome Republican opposition, Democrats are using a budget procedure that requires the support of every member of their caucus.
The most crucial remaining undecided vote lies with Sen. Joe Manchin III, who represents gas- and coal-producing West Virginia. The conservative Democrat has repeatedly objected to the electric vehicle tax credit’s size and scope.
Under Democrats’ original proposal, Americans could claim the full credit if they make less than $400,000 a year individually or $800,000 as a couple. But in negotiations, Manchin argued that those income thresholds were too generous to wealthier Americans.
House Democrats settled on an income cap somewhere in the middle: $250,000 for individuals and $500,000 for couples. Lowering the thresholds would funnel aid to Americans more in need but might lower overall electric cars sales as a result.
Manchin has further alienated some Democrats by questioning part of the tax credit that allowed a $4,500 rebate for union-made electric vehicles. Speaking at a Toyota plant in West Virginia, he called the extra incentive for electric cars rolling off the line of union-organized factories “wrong” and “not American.”
The labor-friendly tax credit would help the traditional Big Three U.S. automakers with factories represented by the United Auto Workers — GM, Ford Motor, and Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler — but nonunion auto companies such as Toyota oppose it. “Let’s not play politics with the environment,” the Japanese automaker announced in a newspaper ad this month.
Sen. Debbie Stabenow (Mich.), a champion of the union-friendly tax break, said in an interview Tuesday that she was disappointed by Manchin’s opposition but “particularly astounded at the way Toyota has been acting in all of this” given that its Japanese factories are unionized.
“They do everything they can to stop our American companies from being able to sell in Japan,” added Stabenow, who is joining Biden in Detroit. “We don’t do that to them.”
The GM assembly plant hosting the president opened in 1985 and straddles the cities of Detroit and Hamtramck. The company retooled the facility to make electric versions of vehicles in the Hummer and Silverado lines.
Democrats hope the tax credits would work in tandem with a pair of proposed regulations designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from and improve the fuel efficiency of new cars, SUVs and pickups built over the next four years.
But the Environmental Protection Agency and Transportation Department need to complete the rules before Dec. 31 so that carmakers can comply with the requirements for the next model year.
While the tax credit gets watered down in Congress, administration officials are preparing to finalize more stringent standards than what they proposed in August. “What we finalize will be much more aggressive and much more comprehensive,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan told Bloomberg News in Glasgow.
The EPA plans to strengthen emissions standards for new cars built during the later years of the program, which runs through model year 2026, according to an individual briefed on rulemaking but not authorized to speak publicly about it.
A spokesman for EPA, which sent the car rule to the White House for review last week, declined to elaborate on the agency’s plans.
Clean car advocates said they are heartened to see the agency take a more aggressive approach, especially after the Trump administration froze requirements to improve the fuel efficiency of gasoline-powered engines. The delay makes it difficult for the current administration to make up for those years.
“It’s just a fact, a reality, that we lost a couple of years because of the Trump rollback,” said Jeff Alson, a former engineer at the EPA’s vehicles lab in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Other climate provisions in the budget reconciliation package beyond the electric car incentives remain in peril.
A trio of House Democrats representing Texas oil country, for instance, oppose placing a fee on excess methane emissions from leaky wells and pipelines, arguing that a forthcoming EPA regulation should do enough to curb the potent greenhouse gas without Congress having to intervene.
“We think that the EPA rules can take care of the issues,” said Rep. Henry Cuellar, who outlined his concerns with the methane fee in the letter with Reps. Vicente Gonzalez Jr. and Filemon Vela Jr. in a letter sent this month to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).
Despite the uncertainty of what can pass, Pelosi and other Democratic leaders in the House are planning a vote on the climate and social safety net package as soon as this week. Many of the most ardent climate hawks in Congress are losing patience with Manchin and other Democratic moderates.
“It’s time to vote,” said Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Fla.), chair of the House Select Committee on Climate Crisis. “We’ve been negotiating, President Biden’s been negotiating for many months now.”