Within five months this year, eight wolves were found poisoned in the eastern part of the state, some alongside other dead animals. An entire wolf pack, made up of three male and two female wolves, was found dead in February and later determined to be poisoned, state police said. A dead magpie was found near the wolves. About a month later, a female wolf from a different pack was found in the area, as were a deceased skunk and magpie. Two more wolves, an adult male and a young female wolf from separate packs, were found in April and July.