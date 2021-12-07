“That signaled to people that the manatee was on the path to recovery, and that it doesn’t need all the help that it once did,” said Jaclyn Lopez, Florida director of the Center for Biological Diversity, an advocacy group. “That was done in spite of significant opposition from the conservation community that predicted this type of catastrophe. We had waterways that were in crisis as result of water pollution. So the downlisting in 2017 was premature. And here we are, four years later, and we lost 20 percent of the Atlantic population in just one season.”