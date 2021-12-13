If the path exceeds 150 miles, the tornado would be one of 13 with such a track length. Only four tornadoes have journeyed above 200 miles, although some of the records are debatable. The epic 1925 tri-state twister is generally accepted at the longest track in the nation at 219 miles, but it is questionable as to whether it was one or several tornadoes. It is also possible the quad-state tornado consisted of more than a single tornado.