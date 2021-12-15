Amazon, however, said that it is taking steps to cut back plastic use and that Oceana had grossly miscalculated the giant retailer’s plastic packaging waste.
“Amazon shares Oceana’s ambition to protect the world’s oceans and respects their work but, for a second year, their calculations are seriously flawed,” the company said in a statement. “They have overestimated our plastics usage by more than 300 percent, and use outdated assumptions about the sources of plastic waste entering our oceans.”
Amazon did not say whether its plastic use had grown and by how much. Last year, it also said Oceana had overestimated its plastic usage by more than 300 percent.
The spat comes as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is seeking to establish himself as an important supporter of efforts to combat plastic pollution and climate change. (Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
“As a co-founder of The Climate Pledge, Amazon is committed to protecting the planet and achieving net-zero carbon by 2040,” the company said in a statement. “We continue to welcome informed, constructive dialogue with NGOs and others on these issues.”
Matt Littlejohn, Oceana’s senior vice president, said the group’s estimates were based on a combination of trade data and data sets from a scientific, peer-reviewed paper about the amount of plastic — about 11 percent — that ends up in “aquatic ecosystems.” After discussions with e-commerce packaging experts, Oceana made assumptions about Amazon’s market share and the plastic waste linked to that.
In its report, the group estimated that in 2020 up to 23.5 million pounds of Amazon’s plastic packaging ended up in the world’s freshwater and marine ecosystems as pollution.
But the retailer said other “peer-reviewed scientific research finds that the majority of plastic waste that ends up in the ocean comes primarily from takeaway food and drink, and fishing activities.”
This year, Amazon says it has taken further steps to shrink the amount of plastic packaging it uses, according to its website. In India, Amazon eliminated single-use thin film plastics in packaging by using paper cushions instead of bubble wrap and air pillows. In Germany, where the company has about a 50 percent share in one of its largest markets, Amazon plans to eliminate single-use plastic packaging.
Oceana said Amazon’s moves in Germany and India only showed that the retailer could do the same in the United States and other markets.
“The company is doing great stuff, but it is not stepping up to say here’s our current usage and here’s what we’re doing to reduce it,” Littlejohn said. “Our recommendation is they are doing good work and should own it and measure it.”
The Oceana report also highlights what it calls flaws in Amazon’s recycling program. “Amazon’s recycling promises and claims do not add up and do not reduce the company’s very large plastic packaging waste footprint,” the report said. Amazon’s “plastic film” — the type of plastic it uses in packaging — is mostly not accepted by curbside recycling programs, Oceana said.
In 25 cities, Oceana sent “secret shoppers” into 186 stores Amazon claimed as alternative recycling drop-off points for plastic film, but representatives at 41 percent of the stores said Amazon plastic packaging was not being accepted for recycling at their locations.
“Managers at more than 80 percent of the stores visited told the secret shoppers that they did not know their store was listed as a drop-off location for the recycling of Amazon packaging,” Oceana’s report said.