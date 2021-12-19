Without a reduction of that speed and scale, the United States would fall short of the targets it committed to under the 2015 Paris agreement, potentially locking in a future of increasingly destructive forest fires, deadly floods and droughts. Already, record-breaking hurricanes and fires are testing the federal government’s ability to respond to overlapping disasters.
Democrats urged Manchin to return to talks on Sunday, saying that many of the spending bill’s details had been negotiated for months. They said that the legislation would create thousands of jobs in the clean-energy sector and auto manufacturing, and help America compete with China and the European Union. They described their fellow party member’s conduct in harsh terms.
“Failing to pass Build Back Better condemns us to higher energy prices, fewer jobs and a back seat to those that take action and lead on technology and innovation,” said Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.). Manchin’s position “is downright unpatriotic, and it utterly fails to address the climate crisis,” she said.
Left-leaning environmentalists blamed Manchin for walking away from negotiations. But they also directed their criticism toward Biden and Democratic leaders, who they said had allowed a single senator to hold major legislation hostage.
The bill’s death “isn’t just Joe Manchin’s fault,” said Varshini Prakash, executive director of Sunrise Movement, a youth-led organization fighting to stop climate change. Its failure “is also on Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. They had a moral obligation to play hardball with Joe Manchin, and chose not to.”
Manchin cites a blind trust to justify climate votes. But much income from his family’s coal company isn’t covered.
Manchin, who earns millions from his family’s waste coal business, earlier this year had succeeded in killing a key piece of the climate proposal — a $150 billion plan to push power companies toward cleaner energy. The senator had also objected to parts of the Build Back Better bill that the oil and gas industry opposed, including measures designed to reduce methane emissions, promote electric cars, and ban new drilling in America’s offshore waters and Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
Even after the clean-energy program was dropped, the bill’s remaining climate measures would have gone a long way toward accelerating the country’s pivot away from burning fossil fuels.
The bill contained $320 billion in tax credits for producers and buyers of wind, solar and nuclear power. This would have made generating electricity from coal and gas increasingly uneconomical and spurred the construction of new solar arrays and wind turbines across the country.
Other measures would have made it easier to build transmission lines, purchase electric vehicles and expand clean-energy infrastructure. A “green bank” would have made it simpler for a variety of firms to obtain financing.
Homeowners would have benefited from a variety of credits. One that would have cut the cost of installing solar on a residential rooftop by 30 percent, according to a White House estimate. Others would have made switching from gas or oil-burning appliances to electric heat pumps and water heaters more affordable. About $6 billion would have supported home energy-efficiency retrofits.
Biden also planned to create a Civilian Climate Corps to hire 300,000 young people to restore forests and wetlands, lowering the country’s emissions and guarding against the effects of rising temperatures.
Manchin’s pronouncement Sunday that he “could not” vote for the bill has also jeopardized a provision that would extend benefits for coal miners with black lung disease for another decade, an important issue in West Virginia. If the bill does not pass by the end of the year, funding for those benefits will drop by half.
It remains unclear whether Democrats can pass a stand-alone climate bill next year. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) called on lawmakers not to give up on their efforts to address global warming, despite the fact that Manchin’s support remains critical in the 50-50 Senate.
“The planet is not going to pause its warming process while we sort our politics out,” Schatz said in a text. “We owe it to future generations to figure out what can pass, and pass it. … Despair is not an option.”