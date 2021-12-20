The new EPA rule is largely based on a deal struck between California and several automakers in 2019 to improve mileage standards beyond what the Trump administration set. The state — which accounts for more than a tenth of new car sales in the United States — has the power under the Clean Air Act to set more stringent air pollution limits than federal regulators. More than a dozen other states have adopted California’s tailpipe standards as their own, giving it even greater leverage with auto manufacturers.