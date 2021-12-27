The Biological Dynamics of Forest Fragments Project, which Dr. Lovejoy launched in 1979 with the support of Brazil’s National Institute of Amazonian Research and the Smithsonian, is one of the world’s biggest — and longest-running — biological ecosystem experiments. Consisting of differently sized plots of Amazon rainforest near Manaus, the research project has cast light on the importance of “edge effects” on forests that are disturbed by humans, either from the creation of roads and infrastructure or from outright deforestation. The research found that when forest edges are created, the remaining areas of rainforest most closely exposed to them become hotter and drier and lose carbon, and the diversity of species within them declines.