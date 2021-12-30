“We have to be honest about it,” Kerry said in a wide-ranging interview with The Washington Post a month after the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. When it comes to the 1.5 degrees Celsius target, he said “there is a gap, there will be a gap. [And] we have to be upfront about the gap, saying what has to be done in order to close it. And that is our post-COP26 work mission.”