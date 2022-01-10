Earth has warmed roughly 1.1 degrees Celsius since preindustrial times, and atmospheric concentrations of carbon dioxide and other potent gases, such as methane, have continued to rise. Two weeks of international talks last fall in Glasgow led to promises to reduce methane emissions, halt deforestation and stop the funding of coal power, but even then the U.N. Environment Program reported that the Earth remains on track to warm about 2.5 degrees Celsius (4.5 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century — though other analyses suggested that that number could drop if countries took swift action to fulfill their long-term pledges.