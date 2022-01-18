Fink has defended his strategy by saying that engaging with these companies is the best way to get them to improve their practices. In 2021, BlackRock successfully backed three dissidents for the ExxonMobil board of directors, hoping to improve the company’s financial and climate strategies. On Tuesday, ExxonMobil announced plans to slash greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050 in its own operations and by 2030 in the Permian Basin, where 40 percent of its net oil and gas production is located.