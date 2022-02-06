Evan Berland, a company spokesman, said GSK’s pathway to net zero was tied in part to a planned corporate restructuring this year. He also noted that the delay in emission reductions was because GSK is working on a new low-carbon inhaler designed to reduce 34 percent of GSK’s carbon footprint. Currently, inhalers for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease rely on propellants that use hydrofluorocarbons, potent greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere. But the new inhaler still has to go through clinical trials and regulatory processes, so the impact on emissions will be felt only later.