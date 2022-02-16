The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service this week proposed listing the species as endangered under the Endangered Species Act, a move that would aid in species recovery and in spreading awareness about the threats to this rare plant, which include invasive grass and human-driven development. There are 24 known locations where the plant grows in Texas and Mexico, though it is possible there are other populations of the plant that have not been observed, said Chris Best, state botanist with the Fish and Wildlife Service in Texas.

Michael Robinson, a senior conservation advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity, said that “we have to pay attention to the obscure animal and plant species that together keep our world alive.” In a statement, he said he hopes protections “keep the prostrate milkweed flowering in South Texas for generations to come.”

The proposal from the Fish and Wildlife Service follows a lawsuit from the center that pushed the agency to determine whether 241 plant and animal species “thought to be trending toward extinction” should be protected under federal law.

The proposal includes a plan to designate nearly 700 acres in two Texas counties as “critical habitat” for the rare milkweed.

Best said the plant spends “most of its time in dormant condition,” in walnut-size tubers underground — that is part of what makes it a challenge to know everywhere the plant is. He said the plant has adapted to a region that is often in drought and has wide variations in rainfall.

“The plant just endures these long droughts … and then you just get that perfect rain,” he said. That is when the plant can grow above the surface and flower.

Like other species of milkweeds, it can aid pollinators such as bees, butterflies and wasps that visit the plant to drink the nectar. Best noted that there are some anecdotal reports of monarch butterfly larvae feeding on the prostrate milkweed’s leaves, but the plant is so rare that it’s hardly an “important larval host.”

Scott Hoffman Black, executive director of the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, said that “from the point of view of monarchs or pollinators at a large scale, it may not be the most important plant — but it is important to their own little space.” Black added that it may be a food source for insects.

Best described a local botanist discovering a large wasp called a tarantula hawk pollinating on a prostrate milkweed.

It was promising news, he said, because the wasp may have a “wide forage range,” collecting pollen from one plant and potentially carrying it to another plant of the same species miles away.

“What that means for the survival of this plant is it could survive in very widely dispersed populations,” he said.

A key threat to the species, Best said, is a tough and invasive grass called buffelgrass that spreads far beyond where it is planted.

The milkweed has also suffered from habitat loss in areas that have been degraded by constant energy development, road construction and other human activity, officials said.

“Seems like every year they’re putting in new cable or waterlines or power lines,” Best said. “Every time you disturb the soil, buffelgrass just jumps in and takes over.”

Habitat destruction and fragmentation, Robinson said, is “what’s driving a lot of the extinction crisis that the world is undergoing.”

The benefit of a designation under the Endangered Species Act, Robinson added, would be that federal officials would be required to develop a recovery plan for the specific species.

Best said it would also raise awareness among the general public that “this is a rare part of our natural heritage.”

“Keep your eye out for it, and if conservation is something that interests you, help us look for it,” he said.

Hoffman Black, of the Xerces Society, said people often ask him, regarding rare species, “Why care?”

He compared the importance of diverse habitats and species resilience to screws on a plane.

“You can lose some screws on a plane and probably make it fine and land and then they’ll fix it,” he said. “At some point, if you lose enough screws on the plane, it’s going to crash. It’s the same thing with ecosystems.”