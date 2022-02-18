In its announcement, the department sided with activists and protesters who said adding a scrapyard to the Southeast, which is already teeming with heavy industry pollution, would be unacceptable.

A Health Impact Assessment conducted in the months leading to the decision found that area communities “rank among the highest in Chicago for vulnerability to air pollution, based on underlying health and social conditions.” Furthermore, the Southeast population has higher rates of chronic conditions such as coronary heart disease and COPD in adults than Chicago overall.

The permit’s denial is at least the second time an intervention by the Biden administration had a direct impact on shutting down a polluting industry as part of an unprecedented bid by the White House to alleviate pollution in disadvantaged communities.

Last year in May, the administration confronted an oil and gas refinery, Limetree Bay in St. Croix, Virgin Islands, after mishaps rained oil on neighborhoods and shrouded them with noxious odors. The facility was ordered to shut.

In the Chicago case, EPA Administrator Michael Regan expressed his concerns about the city’s permit consideration in a letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D). He followed up with a flight to the city to discuss the matter directly with the mayor.

Regan asked Lightfoot to delay her decision until after the city conducted a sweeping Health Impact Assessment. On Friday, the health department said the assessment factored heavily in the denial.

“The potential addition of another polluter in this overburdened and underserved community raised significant environmental justice and civil rights concerns,” Regan said in a statement Friday.

“I applaud Mayor Lightfoot for listening to those concerns and acting to protect the health of the residents. This is what environmental justice looks like: All levels of government working together to protect vulnerable communities from pollution in their backyards,” he said.

Mexican American activists and environmentalists who opposed the permit with noisy protests and a hunger strike that lasted a month cheered the decision.

But the denial could cost the city. RMG has argued that city officials in the Lightfoot administration, as well as that of her predecessor, Rahm Emmanuel, encouraged the development of a new, $80 million Southside Recycling facility after activist in Lincoln Park forced the old scrapyard to close. A state court is still considering a $100 million lawsuit RMG filed against the city.

“This is a win for every person in the United States of America,” Olga Bautista, executive director of the Southeast Environmental Task Force, said in a telephone interview. “It’s for every front line community in Chicago, and Illinois, and across the country. We didn’t not back down. We stood up for our families and our children.”

“Previous research has clearly detailed the stark environmental injustices facing those who live and work along the Calumet Industrial Corridor,” Alliance for the Great Lakes President & CEO Joel Brammeier said in applauding the decision. “This denial is an important step in addressing and reversing that harm.”

In a statement, RMG said it built “the most environmentally conscious metal recycling facility in the country, but politicians and government officials have ignored the facts and instead were cowed by persistent false narratives and misinformation aimed at demonizing our business.”

The company called the protesters “a small but vocal opposition that long ago made clear they would unconditionally oppose this facility, facts and science be damned.

“We will continue to pursue all avenues to challenge this decision,” the company said, “including pressing our lawsuit against the city, which will likely result in taxpayers being on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars in damages.”

In an interview with The Washington Post last summer, Steve Joseph, RMG’s owner, said, “We never would have closed this purchase and never done this deal and never spent a dime on it if we didn’t have that agreement with the city that took sometime over a year to negotiate.”

Peggy Salazar, the outgoing leader of the network Bautista took over, said the effort to relocate the metal recycler was an insult.

“It’s about the fact that you can take something from a community where it’s not wanted, for all the reasons it’s not wanted there, and build [it] here,” Salazar said in July. “We don’t have a voice about that, but they do. That’s why it’s insulting … and that’s why we’re opposed to it.”

The old scrapyard, which was cited numerous times for environmental violations when it operated as General Iron in the wealthy Lincoln Park section of North Chicago, established a precedent in the health department’s deliberations.

Health officials called their assessment the “most rigorous and comprehensive study of a proposed industrial facility in Chicago to date.” It was necessary, “in part because of the size and nature of the proposed recycling facility, and the fact that public health considerations raised during the permitting process had not been fully addressed during zoning.”

RMG already operated a scrap metal business on land it owned in Southeast before adding the scrapyard and that operation can continue.

The health department said it will continue to monitor RMG’s operations and ensure the company is in compliance with existing permits.