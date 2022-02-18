In its announcement, the department sided with activists and protesters who said that adding a scrapyard to the Southeast Side, which is already teeming with heavy-industry pollution, would be unacceptable.

A health impact assessment conducted in the months leading to the decision found that communities there already “rank among the highest in Chicago for vulnerability to air pollution, based on underlying health and social conditions.” The Southeast’s adult population has higher rates of chronic conditions such as coronary heart disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease than in the city overall.

The permit’s denial is at least the second time an intervention by the Biden administration has had a direct impact on shutting down a polluting industry. Shortly after his inauguration, President Biden launched an unprecedented bid to alleviate pollution in disadvantaged communities.

Last May, the administration took on an oil and gas refinery, Limetree Bay in St. Croix, Virgin Islands, after mishaps rained oil on neighborhoods and shrouded them with noxious odors. The facility was ordered to close.

In Chicago, EPA Administrator Michael Regan expressed concerns about RMG’s permit application in a letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D). He followed up with a visit to the city to discuss the matter directly with the mayor.

Regan asked Lightfoot to delay her decision until after the city conducted a sweeping health impact assessment. On Friday, the health department said the assessment factored heavily in the permit’s denial.

“The potential addition of another polluter in this overburdened and underserved community raised significant environmental justice and civil rights concerns,” Regan said in a statement Friday.

“I applaud Mayor Lightfoot for listening to those concerns and acting to protect the health of the residents. This is what environmental justice looks like: All levels of government working together to protect vulnerable communities from pollution in their backyards,” he said.

Mexican American activists and environmentalists who opposed the permit cheered the decision. It affirmed their raucous protests and a hunger strike that lasted a month.

But the denial could cost the city. RMG has argued that officials in the Lightfoot administration, as well as that of her predecessor, Rahm Emanuel, encouraged the development of the new, $80 million Southside Recycling facility after White activists in Lincoln Park forced the old scrapyard to close. A state court is considering a $100 million lawsuit the company filed against the city.

“This is a win for every person in the United States of America,” Olga Bautista, executive director of the Southeast Environmental Task Force, said in a telephone interview. “It’s for every front-line community in Chicago, and Illinois, and across the country. We did not back down. We stood up for our families and our children.”

Research has shown the stark environmental injustices facing those who live and work along the Calumet Industrial Corridor in Southeast, said Joel Brammeier, president and chief executive of the Alliance for the Great Lakes, in a statement that applauded the decision. “This denial is an important step in addressing and reversing that harm.”

In a statement, RMG said it built “the most environmentally conscious metal recycling facility in the country, but politicians and government officials have ignored the facts and instead were cowed by persistent false narratives and misinformation aimed at demonizing our business.”

The company called the protesters “a small but vocal opposition that long ago made clear they would unconditionally oppose this facility, facts and science be damned.”

“We will continue to pursue all avenues to challenge this decision,” the company said, “including pressing our lawsuit against the city, which will likely result in taxpayers being on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars in damages.”

In an interview with The Washington Post last summer, Steve Joseph, RMG’s chief executive, said, “We never would have closed this purchase and never done this deal and never spent a dime on it if we didn’t have that agreement with the city that took sometime over a year to negotiate.”

Peggy Salazar, the outgoing leader of the Southeast Environmental Task Force, said the company’s negotiations with the city to relocate a metal recycling operation that was cited for multiple explosions and fires were an insult.

“It’s about the fact that you can take something from a community where it’s not wanted, for all the reasons it’s not wanted there, and build [it] here,” Salazar said in July. “We don’t have a voice about that, but they do. That’s why it’s insulting … and that’s why we’re opposed to it.”

The old scrapyard, which was cited numerous times for environmental violations when it operated as General Iron in the wealthy Lincoln Park section of North Chicago, established a precedent in the health department’s deliberations.

Health officials called their assessment the “most rigorous and comprehensive study of a proposed industrial facility in Chicago to date.” It was necessary “in part because of the size and nature of the proposed recycling facility, and the fact that public health considerations raised during the permitting process had not been fully addressed during zoning.”

RMG already operated a scrap metal business on land it owned in Southeast before adding the scrapyard, and that operation can continue.

The health department said it will continue to monitor RMG’s operations and ensure that the company is in compliance with existing permits.

