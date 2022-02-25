“From Reagan forward, gasoline prices go up, approval ratings go down and vice versa pretty reliably,” said Kevin Book, managing director of ClearView Energy Partners, a consulting firm. “It’s been true for four decades.”

For Americans, difficult battles will be fought on the home front over oil and gas policies, as President Biden considers sanctions that could initially result in more economic pain for Americans.

Biden will have to weigh policies with short-term economic rewards against long-term goals to fight climate change. Biden supporters who may disagree with some of his choices will most likely avoid an open rift to hang on to political power and pursue long-term climate initiatives.

The gasoline tax is the best example of the dilemma among Democrats. “Every $10 a barrel is 25 cents at the pump,” Book said. “Cutting an 18.4 cent tax to offset 25 cents or so can help, but the question is: How many more increases are we looking at? There are times and places where targeted tax cuts can give economic relief, but in this case the symbolic value may be more substantive.”

Sens. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) think there is more than symbolic value at stake. They co-sponsored legislation introduced Feb. 9 that would suspend the 18.4-cent-a-gallon federal gasoline tax until the beginning of 2023. Even before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the price of gasoline had jumped 90 cents a gallon over the past year, according to the federal Energy Information Administration.

Kelly, Hassan and Senate co-sponsors Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) are all expecting tight races this fall, making the short term a priority.

But lower gasoline prices spur greater consumption, and the thirst for gas is already high. Last November, bouncing back from the coronavirus pandemic, Americans used 9 million barrels a day of gasoline, among the top 10 years ever for gasoline use. One of every 11 barrels worldwide went into the tank of an American automobile. Additionally, the federal gas taxes go to the Highway Trust Fund, and a shortfall would hurt efforts to rebuild and repair vital infrastructure. In the bill, Kelly would require the Treasury to make up for the shortfall, but that would increase the deficit.

In 2008, then presidential candidate Barack Obama called cutting the federal gas tax a “gimmick” when his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton proposed doing so for three months. Some energy experts say Biden should take the Obama approach and leave the federal gasoline tax alone, arguing that suspending it would spur gasoline consumption and encourage purchases of less fuel efficient cars, which is bad climate policy.

Jason Furman, a Harvard University professor who was chairman of the Council on Economic Advisers in the Obama administration, said in an email that “a gas tax holiday suspension would be a bad idea: it would provide relatively little relief for consumers and would also provide a decent share of its benefits to oil producers. It would even be slightly helpful to Russia by putting some upward pressure on the global price of oil, albeit not a lot.”

Instead, energy experts say, the president should focus on the long-term climate issue. That means helping Europe cut the link to Russian fuel supplies as soon as possible and strengthening renewable sources of energy.

“The faster Europe and other importing countries reduce their needs for oil and gas, the smaller the geopolitical power of Russia will be,” David Hawkins, director of the climate center at the Natural Resources Defense Council, said in an email. “NATO should be looking at decarbonization as a key strategic planning requirement; it’s not ‘just’ about climate.”

“Expanding U.S. oil and gas production and infrastructure is a not a viable short-term fix,” he said, and it “would be in direct conflict with the imperative of reducing dependence on fossil fuels.”

Other Biden supporters have urged the president to slow down the issuance of permits for facilities that liquefy natural gas at minus-260 degrees Fahrenheit for shipment by special tankers to other countries. These supporters have charged that the export of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to other countries was boosting domestic prices.

In an interview in December, Bruce Nilles, executive director of Climate Imperative Foundation, said that exporting natural gas in a covid-plagued winter was “the antithesis of everything Biden’s said since taking office.” He said that “the ask of [Energy Secretary Jennifer] Granholm is: Can we please pause this? Now is not the time to be driving prices up.”

But international strategists, most Republicans and others have said that in the six short years since the first LNG shipment from the United States, U.S. exports have created an international market, alongside Qatar and Australia as the world’s largest tanker exporters. This winter, the United States and Qatar have played key roles in diverting LNG shipments to Europe.

“We’ve seen the consequences of significant reliance throughout Europe on Russian natural gas,” said Frank Macchiarola, senior vice president of policy and regulatory affairs at the American Petroleum Institute. “But because U.S. supply has been there, Europe has been getting more natural gas from the United States than from Russia.”

Nilles said in an interview Thursday that he still opposes an expansion of LNG facilities because of the time it takes to build a new one — doing little to deal with Europe’s urgent Russia problem or help it reach its climate targets.

“It takes four years and exacerbates the other crisis facing Europe and the globe, which is climate change,” he said. “Let’s do everything we can as Americans to help Europe solve both.”

The fighting in Ukraine has also cast the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in a new light. Under past budget bills, the Energy Department has been ordered to sell off substantial portions of the reserve, which peaked at 727 million barrels. At one point, the Trump administration advocated the sale of half of the reserve. Though that never became law, other measures have resulted in the amount in the reserve falling to 582 million.

“This is exactly the situation it was designed for: a bully is trying to further intimidate us because he controls part of global oil production,” said Jay E. Hakes, administrator of the U.S. Energy Information Administration during the Clinton administration and for 13 years director of the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library.

Furman said that oil prices, when adjusted for inflation, are lower than they were during the high period from 2011 through 2014. But he noted that they are still spiking. “I don’t think a SPR [Strategic Petroleum Reserve] release is economically critical at this point, but to the degree it acts as a bit of extra insurance against higher prices, it would be reasonable to do,” he said.

“Critics of using the reserve argue releases aren’t sufficient to influence a global market,” Hakes said in an email. “What they miss is that the SPR is part of a global system. Europe has commercial stocks they can release. China and others have also established stockpiles.”