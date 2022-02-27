“Let me present an apology on behalf of all Russians who were not able to prevent this conflict,” Anisimov said, according to a participant in the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s recent session.
The comments by Anisimov, a scientist at the state hydrological institute, mark a rare public rebuke of the Russian invasion by a government official. His apology came after an impassioned speech from his Ukrainian counterpart, Svitlana Krakovska, who linked the invasion of her country to the global challenge the ministers and scientists sought to confront: climate change.
“Human induced climate change and the war on Ukraine have the same roots, fossil fuels, and our dependence on them,” another delegate recalled Krakovska saying.
Anisimov, who noted that the meeting was focused on “scientific matters, not political” expressed admiration for the Ukrainian delegation’s commitment to participating in the negotiations despite the war in their home country, the first participant recalled.
The report that will be released on Monday discusses the millions of people who will be displaced by climate disasters and conflict linked to food and water shortages, the Ukrainian delegate said. Perhaps in the future, she said, the hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians currently fleeing their country will also be seen as climate migrants.
Krakovska woke up in a different world on Thursday, she told fellow negotiators on Sunday. The Ukrainian delegation was briefly absent from the virtual meeting, one witness recalled, but returned to participate in the final sessions.
She declared that she and her colleagues would keep working on the report as long as they had Internet and no bombs were falling on their heads.
“We will not surrender in Ukraine,” she told other delegates. “And we hope the world will not surrender in building a climate-resilient future.”