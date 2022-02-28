On Monday, a group of the world’s foremost scientists published a more than 3,500-page report documenting the effects of rising temperatures across the globe and the looming risks if countries do not act collectively to limit greenhouse gas emissions.

Here are the five takeaways from the U.N. climate report. Among them: People are already suffering from a global temperature rise of just over 1 degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) since the late 19th century. If the world fails to meet the ambitious goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), the impacts will become exponentially worse. The report’s authors warn that averting the worst-case scenarios will require “transformative system change.”

What questions do you have about how climate change will impact the planet? Post reporters Brady Dennis and Sarah Kaplan will answer your questions, including on the report’s findings, Monday at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Send us your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity

