“I am pleased that the IEA has also come together today to take action. The situation in energy markets is very serious and demands our full attention,” said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol. “Global energy security is under threat, putting the world economy at risk during a fragile stage of the recovery.”
The U.S. Energy Department plans to release 30 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, one of the most aggressive steps available to the White House as it tries to reduce costs for consumers. In a statement Tuesday, Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm suggested that the Biden administration may be prepared to release more.
“We stand prepared to take additional measures if conditions warrant,” Granholm said.
The release makes up a small percentage of the nation’s total reserves, which last stood at 582.4 million barrels as of Feb. 22.
Oil industry analysts said it’s unclear exactly what effect the release of stockpiled oil will have on prices. Uncertainty over how long the war in Ukraine will last and what effect it will have on Russian oil exports have made it difficult for experts to predict how much worse the existing oil shortage will become in the weeks and months ahead.
Russia is the world’s third largest oil producer. It exports more oil than any other country – about 5 million barrels a day of crude – and accounts for roughly 12 percent of global trade. In its announcement, the IEA said its initial release is equivalent to 2 million barrels a day for 30 days. Replacing Russia’s oil exports in the long-term using reserves is not an option, industry analysts said. But as a short-term response to inflationary pressure and rising gasoline prices, it is expected to lower costs for consumers.