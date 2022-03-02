Today is errand day! I batch my errands to reduce my driving. This can be a hassle because it does require a bit of planning, so I write a list of all the errands I need to do over a week and plan accordingly. Today I went to the post office to pick up some parcels, attended a Pilates class and also went to the grocery store as they were all located in the same area. At the start it did seem like extra work, but once I adopted this habit, it’s become second nature. Less driving also means saving money on petrol too, which is great for the bank account.